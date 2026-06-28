Betrayal Before the Wedding: Girl Pushes Fiancé Off Cliff With Lover

The death of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal in Pune was initially treated as an accidental fall. However, subsequent investigations revealed that his death was a premeditated plan.

According to law enforcement, Ketan was pushed off a cliff during a trip to Lohagad Fort. His fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhari, are suspects in the case.

The investigation revealed that this was not the first attempt against Ketan. An assassination attempt had been made a few days prior, but the plan failed.

During interrogation, Siya admitted to having a relationship with another man. She also stated that she was dissatisfied with Ketan's appearance and his stutter. Both suspects are now in custody.