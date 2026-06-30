Neuer reveals Germany's main problem after sensational defeat

·51·Sport
Neuer reveals Germany's main problem after sensational defeat

The Germany national team has been knocked out of the tournament after losing to Paraguay in a penalty shootout in the World Cup 2026 round of 16. After the match, 40-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer spoke openly about the team's biggest shortcoming.

In his opinion, Germany lacked not only luck but also enough dangerous chances in attack.

«We are all very disappointed»

Neuer did not hide that the mood in the team was very heavy after the match.

«We are all very disappointed. Today we lacked both the strength and the luck to win», he said.

Germany was seen as the favorite in the match against Paraguay, having finished the group stage in first place.

Where was the main problem?

Manuel Neuer noted that Germany failed to create enough danger in front of the opponent's goal during the match.

«The main problem is that we created very few scoring opportunities», the goalkeeper said.

Although the team had more possession, they were unable to convert this advantage into goals.

«We should have beaten such an opponent»

Neuer indicated that he was more dissatisfied with Germany's overall performance than with the result.

«I am more concerned about the match itself. We definitely should have beaten such an opponent», he said.

These words show that the team failed to fully utilize its potential.

Penalties cost Germany dearly

After regulation and extra time ended 1:1, the winner was decided in a penalty shootout.

Paraguay executed the decisive shots more accurately, winning 4:3.

Stat

Result

Match

Germany — Paraguay

Full-time score

1:1

Penalty shootout

3:4

Outcome

Germany eliminated

Another difficult World Cup for Germany

Since their 2014 championship, Germany has failed to achieve the expected results in three consecutive World Cups.

Although the team advanced from the group as leaders this time, they stopped in the first stage of the playoffs.

Do you think Germany's main problem is inefficiency in attack or psychological pressure? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with football fans.

GermanyParaguayManuel NeuerParaguay
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