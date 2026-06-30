Germany Defeated: Official Public Holiday in Paraguay

·9·World
Germany Defeated: Official Public Holiday in Paraguay

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage continues with unexpected and shocking sensations. Following a historic victory over the German national team in the Round of 32, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña has declared an emergency public holiday across the entire country.

The South American representatives showed true grit and will against a formidable opponent. The main and extra time of the match ended in a dramatic 1:1 draw. In the nerve-wracking penalty shootout, luck and skill favored the Paraguayans — 4:3!

Dramatic match statistics:

Tournament stage

Clash

Full-time score

Penalty shootout

Final result

WC-2026. Round of 32

Germany — Paraguay

1:1

3:4

Paraguay victory!

"Paraguay never gives up!"

Overwhelmed by this historic success, head of state Santiago Peña addressed the people on his social media pages, unable to hide his emotions:

"Paraguay never gives up!" the president wrote in his post.

Additionally, the politician declared Tuesday, June 30, an official public holiday in the country in honor of this great victory.

Interestingly, according to Paraguayan law, the head of state has absolute authority to make such a decision. Current law allows him to designate up to 3 additional holidays per year at his discretion for reasons of state interest or such major national celebrations. President Peña found it appropriate to use this opportunity for the magic of football.

Who will stand in the way to the quarter-finals?

Having knocked out a giant like Germany, the Paraguay national team will now face (in the Round of 16) the winner of the France — Sweden pair to secure a spot in the WC-2026 quarter-finals. If the team continues in such a fighting spirit, it wouldn't be surprising if the President of Paraguay uses the rest of his holiday-declaring powers during the tournament!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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