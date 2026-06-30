Striker Crisis at Chelsea Women: Who Will Replace Sam Kerr?

·16·Sport
Striker Crisis at Chelsea Women: Who Will Replace Sam Kerr?

Chelsea Women in London faced a serious problem during the summer transfer window. After the departure of the team's main striker Sam Kerr, the club management is searching for a star player capable of filling her shoes. However, unsuccessful negotiations in recent weeks have put the team's plans for the next season into question. This was reported by Goal.com reporting states.

The main target for the team led by Sonia Bompastor was Manchester City star Khadija Shaw. For a while, Shaw's move to London seemed almost certain, but the player unexpectedly decided to extend her contract with her club. This was the first and most painful blow for Chelsea in the transfer market.

Consecutive rejections and transfer failures

After Khadija Shaw, the Londoners turned their attention to 19-year-old talent Felicia Schroder, who scored 30 goals for Sweden's Hacken. Although Chelsea offered a world-record sum for the young striker, Real Madrid emerged victorious in the race. Last week, the Madrid club officially announced Schroder's transfer.

The series of misfortunes culminated with Salma Paralluelo. The Spanish national team member, who scored a brace in the Champions League final for Barcelona, also rejected Chelsea's offer. According to Goal.com, Paralluelo prefers to continue her career at another top club, leaving the Blues in a difficult position.

According to statistics, last season was the lowest-scoring season for Chelsea in the last seven years. The team scored only 44 goals in the Women's Super League (WSL). In terms of this indicator, they recorded the lowest efficiency, alongside teams like relegated Leicester City and outsiders West Ham.

Reasons for the attacking problems

The problems in the team's attacking line are linked to several factors:

  • Sam Kerr's difficulty in regaining form after a long-term injury;
  • Mayra Ramirez missing almost the entire season due to a knee injury;
  • Persistent injuries to players such as Catarina Macario and Aggie Beever-Jones.
Currently, Sonia Bompastor only has inexperienced youths available as center-forwards. Moving wingers like Lauren James to the center has also not yielded the expected results. If Chelsea does not take drastic measures in the transfer market in the coming weeks, their ability to compete for the title next season may be in doubt.

ChelseaFootballTransferSam KerrEngland
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