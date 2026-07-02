Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Compared to Galaxy S26 Ultra for the First Time

·48·Technology
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Compared to Galaxy S26 Ultra for the First Time

South Korean tech giant Samsung is hard at work on its next foldable flagship — the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Although the official presentation of the device is still far off, the first render images of the new smartphone have appeared online. These images reveal significant changes in the device's design and screen aspect ratios. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

In the new images released by insiders, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 model is shown side-by-side with another of the company's anticipated flagships — the Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to ixbt.com, these comparative images provide a clear idea of the smartphone's dimensions in both closed and open states. The most notable detail is that the external screen of the new foldable device has expanded significantly.

Revolutionary changes in screen aspect ratios

For years, users have complained about the extreme narrowness of the external screen in the Galaxy Z Fold series. New renders indicate that Samsung has finally found a solution to this problem. The external display of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 model is designed to be wider than previous generations. As a result, when closed, the smartphone resembles traditional monoblock devices, specifically the Galaxy S26 Ultra model, but appears more compact.

When opened, the user is greeted by a massive internal display. The expanded screen area has been brought to a more convenient format for multitasking, watching videos, and using several apps simultaneously. Both screens feature a small circular cutout for selfie cameras, in line with modern design requirements.

Presentation date and expectations

In the Uzbekistan smartphone market, Samsung's foldable models have always enjoyed high prestige. These changes in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 model will undoubtedly increase the convenience of daily use for local users as well. In particular, the widening of the external screen allows many tasks to be performed without opening the smartphone.

According to currently available information, Samsung plans to hold the official premiere of the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 series on July 22 next year. More information about the device's technical specifications, CPU, and cameras is expected to leak by this date. For now, these design changes indicate that Samsung is taking a serious step to maintain its leadership in the foldable smartphone market.

SamsungGalaxy Z Fold 8Galaxy S26 UltraSmartphoneTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

End of a Space Era: Atlas V Rocket Successfully Completes Its Final MissionEnd of a Space Era: Atlas V Rocket Successfully Completes Its Final MissionToday, 11:50SpaceX Hits Major Milestone in Space Industry: 1,000th Merlin 1D Engine ProducedSpaceX Hits Major Milestone in Space Industry: 1,000th Merlin 1D Engine ProducedToday, 11:29Indian Billionaire Invests $30 Million to Create a Microsoft Office CompetitorIndian Billionaire Invests $30 Million to Create a Microsoft Office CompetitorToday, 10:53Space exploration at risk: Millions of satellites could blind the skySpace exploration at risk: Millions of satellites could blind the skyToday, 10:52Elon Musk Wants a Tiny Mammoth: Genetic Engineering Miracle May Become RealityElon Musk Wants a Tiny Mammoth: Genetic Engineering Miracle May Become RealityToday, 10:21NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090D Breaks 4 GHz Frequency Barrier for the First TimeNVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090D Breaks 4 GHz Frequency Barrier for the First TimeToday, 08:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth