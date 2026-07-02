Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Compared to Galaxy S26 Ultra for the First Time

South Korean tech giant Samsung is hard at work on its next foldable flagship — the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Although the official presentation of the device is still far off, the first render images of the new smartphone have appeared online. These images reveal significant changes in the device's design and screen aspect ratios. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

In the new images released by insiders, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 model is shown side-by-side with another of the company's anticipated flagships — the Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to ixbt.com, these comparative images provide a clear idea of the smartphone's dimensions in both closed and open states. The most notable detail is that the external screen of the new foldable device has expanded significantly.

Revolutionary changes in screen aspect ratios

For years, users have complained about the extreme narrowness of the external screen in the Galaxy Z Fold series. New renders indicate that Samsung has finally found a solution to this problem. The external display of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 model is designed to be wider than previous generations. As a result, when closed, the smartphone resembles traditional monoblock devices, specifically the Galaxy S26 Ultra model, but appears more compact.

When opened, the user is greeted by a massive internal display. The expanded screen area has been brought to a more convenient format for multitasking, watching videos, and using several apps simultaneously. Both screens feature a small circular cutout for selfie cameras, in line with modern design requirements.

Presentation date and expectations

In the Uzbekistan smartphone market, Samsung's foldable models have always enjoyed high prestige. These changes in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 model will undoubtedly increase the convenience of daily use for local users as well. In particular, the widening of the external screen allows many tasks to be performed without opening the smartphone.

According to currently available information, Samsung plans to hold the official premiere of the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 series on July 22 next year. More information about the device's technical specifications, CPU, and cameras is expected to leak by this date. For now, these design changes indicate that Samsung is taking a serious step to maintain its leadership in the foldable smartphone market.