Nearly One Million Fines to be Cancelled in Kazakhstan

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Nearly One Million Fines to be Cancelled in Kazakhstan

As part of the amnesty announced for the anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution in Kazakhstan, nearly 1 million administrative fines will be cancelled, and more than 16.5 thousand citizens will be released from criminal liability and punishment or have their sentences reduced.

This was Zakon.kz reported.

According to the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, the amnesty primarily applies to persons who committed less serious crimes, compensated for damages, or do not pose a significant danger to society. For some convicts, the remaining sentence will be shortened.

Furthermore, for the first time in Kazakhstan's history, an administrative amnesty is being introduced. It is expected to cancel fines with a total value of over 17 billion tenge.

At the same time, persons who committed corruption, terrorism, extremism, sexual crimes, drug trafficking, drunk driving, and other serious offenses are not eligible for amnesty.

Administrative fines will be cancelled automatically, and no additional application from citizens is required.

KazakhstanZakon.kz
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