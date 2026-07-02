Japan to Deploy 10 Million Smart Robots by 2040

To combat labor shortages, Japan plans to introduce 10 million AI-powered robots across 18 key sectors of the economy by 2040, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Under the new strategy, smart robots will operate in industry, healthcare, infrastructure repair, elderly care, emergency response, and defense systems.

Additionally, the government plans to allocate 380 billion yen (approximately 2.3 billion dollars) to create AI systems capable of operating independently in both digital and physical environments.

Officials stated that Japan aims to become one of the world's leading nations in developing AI for robotics, and preparatory work has already begun.