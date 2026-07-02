30 Mosquitoes Per Second: Laser Device Created in China to Eliminate Mosquitoes

A Chinese AI startup has developed a new device to fight mosquitoes. The system automatically detects insects and eliminates them using a laser beam.

Approximately 3 million dollars were raised for this project, supported by over 4,000 users from more than 50 countries worldwide.

The device scans movements in the air via a neural network. Once a mosquito's location is identified, a laser beam is directed at it. The developers state that the equipment works both indoors and outdoors.

According to reports, the system can eliminate up to 30 mosquitoes per second. The device's effective range covers a distance of up to 3 meters.