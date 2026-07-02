Marriage Proposal at 443 Meters Ends with Couple's Arrest

In New York, extreme blogger Ivan Birkus proposed to his girlfriend Angela Nikola in an unusual way. For this, the couple climbed to the top of the Empire State Building, at a height of nearly 443 meters.

They unfurled a banner on the building that read, "The world will find peace when the power of love overcomes the love of power." The declaration of love was also filmed.

When the couple returned to the ground, the police were waiting for them. Ivan and Angela were arrested for illegal entry into the area, violating security requirements, and other charges.

They will now face trial. Consequently, the couple's wedding and honeymoon plans may be postponed until after the legal proceedings.

Ivan Birkus and Angela Nikola have previously climbed tall buildings in various countries. A documentary film was also made based on their dangerous journeys.