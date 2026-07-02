Samsung to revolutionize personal data protection: Privacy Display to be installed on all Galaxy S27 flagships

South Korean tech giant Samsung plans to take personal data privacy in the smartphone market to a new level. The company is expected to equip all its upcoming flagships, the Galaxy S27 series, with the unique Privacy Display technology. This will not only improve the user experience but also become a hardware-level solution for protecting information on the smartphone screen from prying eyes. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to TheElec, citing reliable industry sources, Samsung aims to make this feature standard for the entire lineup. Having debuted initially only on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, this technology will now appear on all models: Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra. This signals the company's strategy to popularize premium features.

Flex Magic Pixel: How the technology works

Privacy Display technology differs fundamentally from ordinary screen protectors. It is based on the Flex Magic Pixel OLED technology developed by the Samsung Display division. This solution is integrated directly into the screen structure, allowing the light viewing angle to be restricted. As a result, the user directly in front of the screen sees a clear image, while for those looking from the side, the display becomes dark or completely unreadable.

This innovation is particularly useful for those who use their smartphones on public transport, in queues, or in crowded places. Users will no longer need to purchase additional accessories to hide their correspondence, banking apps, or personal photos from strangers. Through this, Samsung is strengthening the security level of its devices at the hardware level.

Competitors' response and market trends

This move by Samsung has also prompted other leading brands in the smartphone market to take action. According to reports, China's Huawei is also preparing similar hardware protection for its upcoming foldable phones. Xiaomi is currently in the stage of exploring the possibilities of implementing this technology into its devices.

Considering that Samsung flagships are in constant high demand in the market, this innovation in the Galaxy S27 series is also of great importance to local users. Especially at a time when personal data security is becoming globally relevant, such technological solutions may become a key selection criterion for flagship devices.

In conclusion, Samsung is not just limiting itself to software updates but aims to gain a competitive advantage by changing the display technology itself. If the plan succeeds, the Galaxy S27 series will become the family of smartphones with the most private and secure screens on the market.