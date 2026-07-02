Body of Beauty Pageant Winner Found Under Rubble in Venezuela

·111·World
Body of Beauty Pageant Winner Found Under Rubble in Venezuela

The tragic consequences of the powerful earthquake in Venezuela are becoming increasingly apparent. As rescuers continue clearing the debris, another prominent figure — beauty pageant winner Skarlent Rodriguez — has been added to the list of the deceased.

According to reports, 23-year-old Skarlent Rodriguez and her boyfriend, Jose Castro, were found under the rubble of a collapsed multi-story residential building in the city of Catia-la-Mar. Their relatives had hoped they remained alive until the final moments.

Skarlent Rodriguez gained public recognition after winning the "Miss Grand Orlando – 2025" pageant. She later competed in the "Miss Grand Florida" competition, though she did not secure the main crown.

According to the latest data, the death toll from the catastrophic earthquake in Venezuela is approaching 2,300. While rescuers continue search operations under the rubble, hopes of finding survivors are steadily diminishing.

Official reports state that the bodies of 2,295 deceased citizens have been recovered from the ruins so far. A seven-day period of national mourning has been declared in the country in connection with the disaster.

Experts do not rule out that the number of victims may increase, as debris clearance operations are still ongoing.

VenezuelaSkarlent RodriguezJose CastroCatia-la-Mar
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