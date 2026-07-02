Details of Secret Conversation Between Zelensky and Zaluzhny Revealed

It is reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a closed-door meeting in Kyiv with Valerii Zaluzhny, the country's ambassador to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, potential presidential elections were discussed during the conversation, and Zaluzhny expressed his readiness to run.

Why was Zaluzhny summoned to Kyiv?

According to the publication, Zaluzhny was summoned from London to Kyiv shortly before the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was expected to announce his resignation.

Initially, the meeting focused on issues related to the United Kingdom. Then, Zelensky brought up the possibility of holding presidential elections in Ukraine.

Zelensky spoke about a 'window of opportunity'

Sources say Zelensky emphasized that the situation on the front is improving and that social unity is being maintained.

The President reportedly stated that a certain 'window of opportunity' has emerged to hold elections in the autumn.

At the same time, it was noted that the election process must not lead to division in the country, especially that potential competition between Zelensky and Zaluzhny should not cause tension.

'If there is an election, will you run?'

According to Ukrainska Pravda interlocutors, Zelensky asked Zaluzhny a direct question:

'If elections are held in the autumn, will you run?'

The publication's sources say Zaluzhny's answer was clear:

'Yes. I will.'

There has been no official confirmation regarding the content of this conversation.

Zelensky did not offer a position

Sources indicate that Zelensky was initially prepared to discuss almost any position with Zaluzhny.

However, after the former Commander-in-Chief said he might run in the election, no position was offered to him.

It is said that Zaluzhny emphasized he was not specifically seeking a political career, but that many people are pinning their hopes on him.

He explained that he could not justify rejecting the trust of the people who support him.

Umerov and Arakhamia also met with Zaluzhny

Later, Zaluzhny also met with Rustem Umerov, the Minister of Defense, and David Arakhamia, the head of the presidential party's parliamentary faction.

According to the publication, they also spoke about how elections could cause division in society.

However, Zaluzhny's position remained unchanged. It is reported that upon parting, he was asked to 'think it over carefully once more'.

Budanov's rating is also rising

Journalists noted that Zaluzhny's rating remains high. However, the sharp growth observed after he left his post as Commander-in-Chief in February 2024 is not currently occurring.

At the same time, it is said that the rating of another potential candidate who could compete with Zelensky in the elections, Kyrylo Budanov, is also rising.

Who is ahead in closed polls?

According to the publication, closed sociological studies conducted in June recorded the following results for the first round:

Potential Candidate Support Volodymyr Zelensky approximately 33 percent Valerii Zaluzhny nearly 22 percent Kyrylo Budanov nearly 14 percent

However, it was shown that Zaluzhny could outperform Zelensky in a potential second round:

Zaluzhny — approximately 37 percent;

Zelensky — approximately 32 percent.

In a second round with Budanov, it was said that Zelensky could win by a small margin.

Another meeting on elections was held

According to Ukrainska Pravda, Zelensky held another meeting with the participation of Budanov, Umerov, Arakhamia, Oleh Tatarov, and Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

They discussed when to hold presidential elections, how to organize the process, and who might participate.

So far, no official decision has been announced regarding holding elections in Ukraine and Zaluzhny officially putting forward his candidacy.