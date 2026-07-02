Inspur introduces the affordable and compact Inspur 3200U mini-PC

As the demand for compact devices in the computer technology market continues to grow, Inspur has unveiled its new Inspur 3200U mini-PC model. This device is attracting the attention of tech enthusiasts not only for its small size but also for its metal chassis and built-in AI assistant. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new device is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor. To ensure stable system performance, it is equipped with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256 GB SSD. In terms of compactness, Inspur engineers have achieved impressive results: the device measures just 117 x 111 x 35.8 mm, allowing for significant space savings on the desktop.

Technical capabilities and connectivity interfaces

According to ixbt.com, the Inspur 3200U chassis is made entirely of metal, which not only gives the device a modern look but also improves heat dissipation. For network connectivity, the device features a dual-band Wi-Fi module. The number of ports for connecting external devices is also impressive.

The front panel of the device houses two USB-A ports (5 Gbps speed) and a 3.5 mm audio connector. The rear panel features the following ports:

Two USB-A (480 Mbps) ports;

Two modern USB-C ports;

One RJ45 network port;

Two HDMI video outputs.

Artificial Intelligence and software

One of the unique features of the Inspur 3200U is the presence of an intelligent assistant called Lingxi Youyan Agent, which runs locally. This helps users leverage AI capabilities for daily tasks. The manufacturer highlights that this mini-PC fully supports both Windows and Linux operating systems.

Regarding pricing, the new product has launched on the Chinese market at 1999 yuan (approximately 295 USD). Such an affordable price and broad functionality make it an attractive choice for both office work and as a home multimedia center.

Such compact computers are also becoming popular in the Uzbekistan market, especially among educational institutions and small businesses. The Inspur 3200U is expected to stand out from competitors with its metal body and rich set of ports.