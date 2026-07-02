Intel Increases Prices for Popular Processors: Core Ultra 200S Series Gets More Expensive

Intel, a leading player in the semiconductor market, has revised the official prices for its Core Ultra 200S Plus series processors designed for desktop computers. These changes, implemented quietly by the company, are reflected in the official Intel ARK database. This step indicates a shift in the pricing policy for the new generation of chips. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The most significant changes are observed in the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Core Ultra 5 250K Plus models. Specifically, the recommended price for the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus has been set between 340-350 dollars, depending on the batch size. It is worth noting that this processor was previously valued significantly lower. The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus model followed suit: its price rose from 200 dollars to 220-230 dollars.

Real Market Conditions and Official Prices

According to analysts from VideoCardz, this price increase by Intel is not unexpected. For example, since the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus model went on sale, it was hardly sold at the announced starting price of 300 dollars. In retail networks, this chip was consistently sold at a price higher than the official one. Therefore, it can be assumed that Intel simply adjusted the official figures to match the real situation in the market.

Given the high demand for Intel processors in the Uzbekistan market, this price change may also affect prices in local stores. Usually, an increase in the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), combined with logistics and customs costs, leads to an even higher final price for the consumer.

Experts believe that such a price revision is an attempt by Intel to optimize its revenues and cover production costs. The Core Ultra series stands out for its energy efficiency and high performance, making them popular among gamers and professional content creators.

So far, these changes have only been updated in the database, and not all retailers may raise prices simultaneously. However, new batches of Intel chips are expected to appear on the global market at higher prices in the coming weeks. Users planning to build a PC are advised to take these changes into account.