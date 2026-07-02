Strong magnetic storm expected tonight

·48·Uzbekistan
Strong magnetic storm expected tonight

The strongest magnetic storms of recent months are forecast to begin tonight. Experts state that this cosmic phenomenon is linked to very high activity observed on the Sun.

It is reported that the magnetic storms will be caused by a plasma ejection from the second largest active region recorded on the Sun in the last decade. A powerful X-class flare, considered the highest level, occurred in this specific region.

Furthermore, 17 flares of varying intensities were observed on the Sun over the past 24 hours. Scientists emphasize that such high activity intensifies the stream of particles emanating from the Sun, affecting Earth's magnetic field.

According to expert forecasts, this process may result in strong magnetic storms tonight. In some cases, such events can affect the operation of communication and navigation systems, as well as cause more vivid aurora borealis in northern regions.

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