Yandex Working on New Smart Speakers: Nano, Tiny, and Puls Models Expected

·2·Technology
Yandex Working on New Smart Speakers: Nano, Tiny, and Puls Models Expected

Russia's tech giant Yandex plans to expand its smart speaker lineup. The company has applied to register several trademarks for new devices, indicating the upcoming release of a new generation of devices powered by the Alisa voice assistant. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to documents appearing in the Rospatent database, the company requested to register "Nano", "Tiny", "Puls", and "Base" (or "Beys") as brands. These applications were submitted at the end of May, and the registration process typically takes several months. This news is also significant for users in the Uzbekistan market, where Yandex products are widespread.

What could the new models be like?

So far, Yandex has not disclosed which specific types of devices these names belong to. However, the names themselves suggest certain assumptions. For example, "Nano" and "Tiny" (translated from English as "very small") may indicate the appearance of versions even more compact or affordable than the current Yandex Station Mini and Lite models.

"Puls" and "Base" names may emphasize the acoustic capabilities of the devices. Perhaps these models will be equipped with stronger bass or speakers specially optimized for music listening. Company representatives noted that they are currently testing various names and not all registered brands may become final products.

Development of the Yandex ecosystem

Currently, there are several models in the Yandex Station series tailored to different user needs. The current assortment includes:

  • Midi — a medium-sized smart speaker;
  • Max — the most powerful and largest model;
  • Duo Max — a flagship equipped with a screen;
  • Mini and Lite — compact and affordable options;
  • Street — a model designed for outdoor use.
In Uzbekistan, the Yandex ecosystem, especially the Alisa voice assistant, is very popular. The appearance of new models will allow local consumers to make their homes smarter and use new technologies at affordable prices. Compact and cheap models, in particular, are a high-demand segment.

As a reminder, in recent years, Yandex has focused not only on software but also on hardware production. The registration of new trademarks shows the company's intention to strengthen its leadership in the smart home device market.

YandexStationAlisaTechnologySmart Home
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