Man Found Alive After 8 Days Under Rubble in Venezuela

In Venezuela, 43-year-old security guard Ernan Alberto Gil Flores, who was trapped under rubble following last week's powerful earthquakes, was rescued alive after eight days. International rescuers have described his survival as a true miracle.

It was reported that he was working the night shift at the Galerías Playa Grande shopping center in the city of La Guaira when consecutive earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck. Although the surrounding building collapsed, a small security booth prevented him from being crushed and trapped a pocket of air inside.

Specialists from the Costa Rican Red Cross determined he was alive on Sunday. According to rescuers, Ernan initially asked that his wife not be informed of his survival, fearing that the rescue operation might not be successful.

On Thursday, Ernan was extracted from the debris as a result of a complex operation involving rescuers from Chile, the USA, Portugal, Mexico, and other countries. In recent days, communication had been established with him via a special camera, and water and liquid nutrition were provided.

According to official data, nearly 2,200 people were killed and more than 11,000 injured as a result of the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes, with tens of thousands more still missing.

Current efforts are focused on providing aid to the affected population. Thousands have been left homeless, and there are shortages of food and drinking water. The World Food Programme stated that at least 500,000 people require humanitarian aid for three months.