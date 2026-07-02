TV Time, the Favorite App for Series and Movie Fans, is Shutting Down

The TV Time platform, popular among millions of users worldwide for tracking watched series and movies, is closing. In an official notice to users, the app administration announced that the service will completely cease operations starting July 15, 2026. This decision came as unexpected news for many cinema enthusiasts, as the platform had become a major community hub. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

Company representatives explained that the costs of maintaining the free app have increased excessively, and there is insufficient demand to switch to a paid subscription model. However, according to industry experts, the main reason for TV Time's closure is not financial, but rather the company's new strategy focused on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This is reported by TechCrunch and ixbt.com.

The AI Race and Strategic Shifts

Whip Media , the owner of TV Time, was acquired by the Blue Torch Capital investment fund in early 2025. The new owners see the company's future solely in the direction of AI. Consequently, Whip Media decided to shift its focus from simple consumer-facing apps to more profitable AI platforms like Helix. The Helix system deals with streaming analytics and the automation of media supply chains.

According to Appfigures data, the TV Time app has been downloaded over 26 million times, and 29 thousand new users joined in the last month alone. Nevertheless, in the modern technology market, companies prioritize AI-based business models over user bases. Previously, Mozilla reduced its focus on the Pocket service for similar reasons.

Interestingly, Whip Media preferred to shut down the popular app entirely rather than sell it. It is speculated that the company does not want its valuable database to fall into the hands of competitors. The data on viewer tastes and ratings collected by TV Time over the years is considered extremely valuable for the media market.

What happens to user data?

The main security measures related to the platform closure are as follows:

Starting July 15, 2026, the app will be removed from all stores (App Store and Google Play);

Users can export all their notes and watch history until this date;

The company guarantees that all personal data will be deleted and will not be used for commercial purposes.

For series fans in Uzbekistan, this platform was also a convenient tool. Many used TV Time specifically to mark watched episodes and track release dates for new seasons. Now, users will be forced to switch to alternative services such as Letterboxd or Trakt. This event once again proves how powerful the AI trend's influence is in the technology world.