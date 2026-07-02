Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Georgia: A 23-year hiatus comes to an end

As part of a state visit to Georgia, negotiations took place between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili at the Orbeliani Palace in Tbilisi on July 2.

The meeting focused on further developing multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Georgia, increasing trade volume, and implementing new joint projects.

First state visit in the last 23 years

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his gratitude to the President of Georgia for the warm hospitality.

The head of state specifically emphasized that this visit is the first state visit by an Uzbek leader to Georgia in the last 23 years.

The parties noted with satisfaction that ties between parliaments, governments, and business circles have recently become more active.

Trade volume reached $270 million

By the end of last year, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Georgia amounted to $270 million.

Also:

the number of joint ventures and projects is increasing;

Georgia's major TBC Bank is successfully operating in Uzbekistan;

direct flights have been established from Tashkent to Tbilisi and Batumi;

Days of Georgian Culture were held in Tashkent in March of this year.

Special attention to Poti and Batumi ports

The issue of further increasing mutual trade volume was one of the priority areas during the negotiations.

The parties discussed opportunities to increase cargo transportation and access new markets by effectively utilizing the capabilities of the Poti and Batumi ports.

In which sectors could there be new projects?

It was noted at the meeting that there is great potential for developing cooperation in a number of important areas.

In particular:

pharmaceuticals;

chemical industry;

agriculture;

transport;

energy;

digital technologies;

tourism.

The implementation of new joint projects in these areas is expected to further strengthen the economic ties between the two countries.

Relations between regions will be expanded

The parties emphasized the importance of expanding direct ties between the regions of Uzbekistan and Georgia to activate business, tourist, and humanitarian exchanges.

This could create new opportunities for entrepreneurs, tourists, and cultural representatives.

Kavelashvili invited to Uzbekistan

At the conclusion of the negotiations, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited the Georgian leader, Mikheil Kavelashvili, to visit Uzbekistan.

The meeting in Tbilisi is being assessed as an important step toward taking the relations between the two countries to a new level.