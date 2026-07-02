Famous model and blogger reveals 2-year-old daughter diagnosed with cancer

Famous blogger Nara Smith announced that her 2-year-old daughter, Whimsy Lou, has been diagnosed with cancer. She informed her fans through a video posted on her Instagram page.

The 24-year-old blogger said the diagnosis was made late last year. According to her, it all began after they noticed a suspicious mark on the girl's body. Nara and her husband, model Lucky Blue Smith, initially took their child to the emergency room, but the doctors there could not reach a definitive conclusion.

Later, after a pediatrician's examination, they were advised to immediately contact a children's hospital. Nara noted that it was at that moment she first thought her daughter might have cancer.

After numerous X-rays, ultrasounds, and a biopsy, doctors confirmed that Whimsy Lou had cancer and that the disease had spread to other parts of the body. Consequently, immediate chemotherapy treatment was recommended.

The blogger stated that this process has been very difficult for the entire family. At the same time, they tried to continue giving love and attention to their other children — Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, and Fauna Golden. Lucky Blue Smith also has a daughter named Gravity from a previous relationship.

Nara Smith explained that this event was the reason for her recent decrease in social media activity. She said she shared this story so that other families would not ignore suspicious signs in their children and would seek medical help in time.

Additionally, the blogger expressed her gratitude to all the doctors and nurses who helped in her daughter's treatment process, highly praising their work.