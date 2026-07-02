What is known about the man who saved 6 million bees?

·39·World
What is known about the man who saved 6 million bees?

In Singapore, 42-year-old Clarence Chua focuses on relocating bees to safe areas instead of exterminating them, and over the last six years, he has managed to save nearly 6 million bees, according to a Reuters report.

Clarence Chua carefully collects bee hives without a simple bandana or gloves, relying solely on his experience, and places them in special wooden boxes. He then moves them to safe areas, sometimes even to a beekeeping site he established in his own yard.

He says that if bees are treated with respect and not threatened, they will not attack humans.

In Singapore, people who find bee hives in their homes or yards usually call pest control services, which typically destroy the hive in minutes. However, Clarence has succeeded in convincing people to rescue bees instead of killing them. He provides this service for a fee depending on the size of the hive.

A beekeeper in protective clothing is holding a piece of a bee hive.

Over the last six years, he has relocated an average of 100 bee hives per year. This means that approximately 6 million bees' lives have been saved . During the relocation process, the queen bee, larvae, and worker bees are kept together, after which they are placed in three beekeeping areas managed by Clarence.

Throughout his activity, he has rescued bees from very unusual places. For instance, he safely relocated hives from a prayer room in a residential complex and even from an aircraft engine. The plane could not take off until the bees were removed.

As the culture of saving bees becomes more popular, local town councils in Singapore are now using Clarence's services to relocate hives from public housing.

At the same time, this work is not without risk. Once, when he approached a swarm of bees he thought were calm, they attacked and stung him nearly 100 timeswithin half a minute. He says that after this incident, he realized that nature should never be underestimated.

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Clarence also actively promotes the idea of bee conservation on social media. His first-person perspective videos have attracted the attention of thousands of followers.

He emphasizes that without bees, fruit and vegetable yields could drop sharply or their prices could increase significantly. Therefore, protecting bees is of great importance for human life and food security.

SingaporeReutersClarence Chua
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