Death Toll from Powerful Earthquake in Venezuela Reaches 2,295

It has been reported that the death toll from two powerful earthquakes in Venezuela has reached 2,295. National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez stated that more than 11,000 people were injured.

A seven-day national mourning period has been declared in the country. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said that search operations will not stop as long as there is a chance for rescuers to find survivors under the rubble.

La Guaira was the region most affected by the disaster. In the state, government buildings were destroyed along with residential homes. In some areas, rescuers and volunteers continue to clear the debris despite a lack of heavy equipment.

Official data is being updated regularly. The next report stated that the death toll rose to 2,595, with the number of injured reaching 12,400. Search operations are still ongoing.