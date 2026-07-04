Painting Thought to Be Trash Valued at Millions of Dollars

A man living in Seville, Spain initially thought the painting he found by the roadside was just a discarded item. However, it was later identified as one of the valuable works of the famous painter Joaquín Sorolla.

According to 57-year-old Andrés Urtado, he spotted the painting by the road and took it home because he liked its beautiful frame more than the artwork itself.

It later emerged that the painting had belonged to a family in Seville for many years. The family had a habit of always taking it with them on vacation. During one of their trips, they intended to place the painting in the car's trunk, but in their haste they leaned it against a wall and forgot it. When they noticed the painting was missing, they were unable to find it.

Wanting to learn the true value of the painting, Andrés Urtado first had it examined using artificial intelligence. When the program showed very high valuations for the artwork, he contacted one of the auction houses in Madrid to verify. Following an expert examination, it was confirmed that the painting was a valuable work by the renowned Spanish painter Joaquín Sorolla.

Upon learning that the painting had been reported missing, Andrés Urtado did not hide the situation and called the police himself. He explained that he had found the artwork by the roadside and expressed his willingness to return it to its rightful owners. Shortly after, the valuable painting was returned to its owners.