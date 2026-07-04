Painting Thought to Be Trash Valued at Millions of Dollars

·74·World
Painting Thought to Be Trash Valued at Millions of Dollars

A man living in Seville, Spain initially thought the painting he found by the roadside was just a discarded item. However, it was later identified as one of the valuable works of the famous painter Joaquín Sorolla.

According to 57-year-old Andrés Urtado, he spotted the painting by the road and took it home because he liked its beautiful frame more than the artwork itself.

It later emerged that the painting had belonged to a family in Seville for many years. The family had a habit of always taking it with them on vacation. During one of their trips, they intended to place the painting in the car's trunk, but in their haste they leaned it against a wall and forgot it. When they noticed the painting was missing, they were unable to find it.

Wanting to learn the true value of the painting, Andrés Urtado first had it examined using artificial intelligence. When the program showed very high valuations for the artwork, he contacted one of the auction houses in Madrid to verify. Following an expert examination, it was confirmed that the painting was a valuable work by the renowned Spanish painter Joaquín Sorolla.

Upon learning that the painting had been reported missing, Andrés Urtado did not hide the situation and called the police himself. He explained that he had found the artwork by the roadside and expressed his willingness to return it to its rightful owners. Shortly after, the valuable painting was returned to its owners.

SevilleJoaquín SorollaAndrés UrtadoMadrid
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Cow With a Horn Growing on Its Head Goes Viral on Social Media in China! (Video)Cow With a Horn Growing on Its Head Goes Viral on Social Media in China! (Video)Today, 11:36Gasoline Shortage in Russia: Priority Queues for OfficialsGasoline Shortage in Russia: Priority Queues for OfficialsYesterday, 21:19Criminal Network Exposed for Selling Placentas for Anti-Aging InjectionsCriminal Network Exposed for Selling Placentas for Anti-Aging InjectionsYesterday, 20:39A 230-Year Tradition: Mexican Mayor Marries a CrocodileA 230-Year Tradition: Mexican Mayor Marries a CrocodileYesterday, 16:45Farewell ceremonies for Ali Khamenei officially beginFarewell ceremonies for Ali Khamenei officially beginYesterday, 16:30Body lying on Everest for 30 years is being recoveredBody lying on Everest for 30 years is being recoveredYesterday, 16:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12