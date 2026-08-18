Korean technology is improving cattle breeding in Uzbekistan

Modern South Korean technologies in the livestock sector are helping improve the efficiency of cattle breeding in Uzbekistan. In particular, a technology for transferring dairy cattle embryos developed by South Korean specialists has shown strong results in trials.

According to The Korea Times, pregnancy was recorded in 50 percent of cows in Uzbekistan that received embryos from Korean dairy breeds. This is 20 percentage points higher than the 30 percent result previously observed when other foreign embryos imported into the country were used.

The technology was tested during a practical demonstration at the Sultan Farm enterprise in the Syrdarya region. The results showed that Korean embryos could be used in Uzbekistan to develop livestock farming and establish herds of highly productive cattle.

One of the main advantages of embryo transfer technology is that it enables the genetic traits of high-breeding-value animals to be passed on to a larger number of offspring in a short period. This is intended to increase milk production, improve herd quality and boost efficiency at livestock farms.

Other trials involving Korean technologies have also produced positive results. In particular, dairy cattle treated with Korean veterinary products recorded an average increase of 2.4 kilograms in daily milk production.

South Korea and Uzbekistan have also agreed to further expand cooperation in the livestock sector. The two sides have reached agreements providing for the exchange of experience in artificial insemination and breeding technologies, joint research, and the simplification of procedures for registering veterinary medicines.

The introduction of Korean agricultural technologies into Uzbekistan is not limited to embryo transfer. The two countries are also cooperating on the cultivation of high-yield rice, the mechanization of agriculture and the exchange of specialists.