Obstacle to Starlink’s Speed Boost: Iridium Appeals to the FCC

·3·Technology
Obstacle to Starlink’s Speed Boost: Iridium Appeals to the FCC

Competition in the space technology market is intensifying: according to ixbt.com, the well-known satellite operator Iridium has opposed SpaceX’s plan to bring the Starlink system to gigabit speeds. The company appealed to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), stating that new ground gateway stations could cause serious radio-frequency interference to its infrastructure and demanding that the use of the relevant frequency bands be blocked. As reported by Ixbt.com .

SpaceX currently operates more than 100 gateway stations in the United States, containing over 1,500 antennas. These ground facilities play a crucial role in transmitting data between terrestrial infrastructure and Starlink satellites. The company continues expanding its network to support next-generation V3 satellites and provide users with gigabit speeds.

The Frequency Dispute and the Parties’ Arguments

According to Iridium representatives, their preliminary calculations indicate dangerous discrepancies between SpaceX gateways and existing infrastructure. The operator therefore asked the FCC to suspend the allocation of the 19.4–19.6 GHz and 29.1–29.3 GHz frequency bands under 28 applications. Iridium claims that SpaceX did not notify it in advance about its plans or provide the necessary safety guarantees.

In particular, the dispute intensified in April after an application was submitted to build a new gateway station in Bastrop, Texas. Iridium argues that the frequencies planned for use there are intended specifically for its mobile satellite communications services, while SpaceX’s calculation methodology is based on fixed terrestrial communications rather than mobile communications standards.

SpaceX’s Response and Future Prospects

SpaceX, in turn, categorically rejected these claims. Matthew Turk, the company’s representative for satellite policy, said their calculations showed that no radio interference would occur. In particular, the Bastrop station is located more than 1,400 kilometers from Iridium facilities in Arizona, and this distance, along with the characteristics of the atmosphere, completely rules out any risk.

SpaceX is concerned that these objections could artificially slow the delivery of high-speed broadband internet to consumers. Iridium, for its part, maintains that appealing to the regulator is a last resort and that temporarily rejecting the applications would allow the parties to continue negotiations on sharing the frequencies.

StarlinkIridiumSpaceXFCCInternet
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