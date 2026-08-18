Borussia Dortmund sign Dutch midfielder Joey Veerman

Borussia Dortmund have officially announced a key transfer aimed at strengthening the squad. According to Goal.com, the club have signed talented Dutch midfielder Joey Veerman from PSV. The transfer is expected to significantly boost the Signal Iduna Park side’s ambitions for the new season and strengthen their options in central midfield. Goal.com reports .

The parties have reportedly reached an agreement on a permanent transfer. Throughout his career, Joey Veerman has attracted attention with his consistent performances in the Eredivisie and on the European stage. In particular, he won the Dutch championship in three consecutive seasons — 2023–24, 2024–25 and 2025–26. He also won the KNVB Cup with PSV in the 2021–22 and 2022–23 seasons.

Reasons behind the transfer and the management’s view

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken highlighted the importance of the deal, stating: “Joey is a player who can provide enormous help to our game. During the summer transfer window, we deliberately focused our attention on central midfield. Since the beginning of the year, we have lost Pascal Gross and Salih Özcan in this position, while we are also planning to use Emre Can in central defence after his return to the squad.”

The main objective behind the transfer is to strengthen creative control and technical quality in the middle of the pitch. Borussia Dortmund sporting director Ole Book also praised the new signing’s potential: “Joey is a truly outstanding footballer with tremendous creativity, technical ability and vision. He has proved that he can deliver consistently at the highest level for PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands national team.”

For the Dutch footballer, moving to the Bundesliga opens a completely new and exciting chapter in his career. Adapting to the high tempo and physically demanding environment of German football will be another challenge for the player. Pre-season training will be particularly important in this process.

The signing of a high-level playmaker such as Joey Veerman is a decisive step aimed at further improving the club’s competitiveness in domestic competition and on the European stage. Dortmund fans expect the new star to take the team’s attacking potential to a new level.