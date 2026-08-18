An unusual village has been built in Texas for single women

In Texas, a retired woman named Robin Yerian has built a unique village called “Bird’s Nest.” The homes there are rented exclusively to single women. The Sun reported this.

The village consists of several tiny homes, offering women the opportunity to live in a peaceful, safe and relatively affordable environment. Rent starts at $450 per month.

The project’s founder aimed to provide residents not only with financial independence and freedom, but also with a close-knit community where they can support one another.

Yerian financed the project using her retirement savings. She bought 5 acres of land for $35,000 and then invested an additional $150,000 in building infrastructure such as sewage, electricity and water systems, roads, and landscaping the area.

There are currently 12 women aged 52 and over living in the village. Most of them are single, divorced or widowed.

According to Yerian, interest in living there has been far higher than expected. In particular, around 500 applicants applied for a single vacancy in the village last summer. As a result, the selection process for new residents has become much more rigorous.

From now on, every candidate wishing to move to the village must first meet its founder and the other residents in person.

The village’s central idea goes beyond simply living in one place — it is about giving women the opportunity to lead independent lives in a safe environment and live as part of a supportive community.