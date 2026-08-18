Ship Captain Fined for Waking Polar Bear with Foghorn

Near Norway's Svalbard archipelago, a ship captain was fined for disturbing a resting polar bear on the shore with a foghorn, fined over $5,200 forcing him to pay. The incident occurred in the Svalbard region, according to TRT Haber.

Reports state that as the ship passed close by, the captain sounded a loud horn. Startled by the noise, the polar bear woke up and left its resting spot. Svalbard Governor Lars Fause assessed the incident as unjustified disturbance of the animal.

In Svalbard, intentionally approaching, pursuing, or taking actions that disturb polar bears is strictly prohibited. According to rules that came into effect in 2025, people must maintain a distance of at least 300 meters from polar bears. Especially between March 1 and June 30, the minimum distance is set at 500 meters.

Experts emphasize that such requirements are not introduced in vain. Polar bears are a vital part of the Arctic ecosystem, and excessive disturbance can affect their natural behavior. According to the Norwegian Polar Institute, while a stationary ship usually does not cause major stress to a bear, active pursuit or disturbance by humans is considered dangerous.

This is not the first case of punishment for disturbing polar bears in Svalbard. In 2024, two guides approached a polar bear and its cub, forcing them away from their feeding ground, and each was fined 20,000 Norwegian kroner .