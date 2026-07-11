“I will beat Conor mercilessly”: Holloway makes a statement ahead of the upcoming fight

·28·World
“I will beat Conor mercilessly”: Holloway makes a statement ahead of the upcoming fight

Former UFC champion Max Holloway has shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight against Conor McGregor, the first two-division champion in history. At the press conference, the American fighter announced that he would secure a confident victory over his opponent. Zamin.uz presents the details of this intense statement.

“I’ll step into the octagon and show everything with my strikes”

Max Holloway emphasized that he would use all his capabilities to win the upcoming clash and that it would not be easy for his opponent in the octagon.

From Max Holloway's speech at the press conference: “We fight tomorrow. Then you will see everything. I can wait a little longer. On that day, I will step into the octagon and show everything with my strikes. I will do everything in my power to win.

I will beat Conor mercilessly; you will see it all for yourself that day.”

UFC 329: Main event details

This clash between the two legendary fighters is at the center of attention for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans around the world. Get to know the key information about the upcoming encounter:

  • Tournament: UFC 329

  • Fight status: Main event of the tournament

  • Date: July 12

  • Venue: Las Vegas, USA

There is no doubt that this confrontation between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway will be one of the most sensational and anticipated sporting events of the year.

Макс ХоллоуэйКонор МакгрегорЮФСLas VegasАҚШ
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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