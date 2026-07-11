Fan who collected beer from 48 countries for the World Cup becomes famous

Football fans celebrate the World Cup in different ways. However, Gas Halli, an avid football fan living in London, has caught the attention of many with his unique idea. He collected beer from each of the 48 countries participating in the tournament and made it a tradition to open and drink the beer of a specific country every time its team is eliminated from the competition. This was reported by BBC Sport.

Gas Halli says that he opens the beer of a country after that team leaves the competition. He considers this a symbolic "toast" to acknowledge the team's participation in the tournament while also marking their failure to win the championship.

"Every time a team is knocked out of the competition, I open a beer from that country. It's a way to celebrate their participation and acknowledge in a unique way that they didn't win the championship," he said.

The fan began building this collection in 2025. He quickly realized that finding beer from some countries was very difficult. In particular, finding beer from Iraq was quite a challenge for him.

"Iraqi beer was a real headache. Eventually, I bought it from a person living in Poland. He had traveled to Iraq a few years ago and brought back a bottle of beer as a souvenir. I paid him about 30 pounds," says Halli.

The collector obtained some of the drinks not by simply buying them, but through trading. For example, he gave a collector in Finland rare English beers in exchange for Qatar's Fizzin drink. He also traded Panamanian beer for Saudi Arabia's Moussy drink with another collector.

He also found a unique solution for countries where alcoholic beverages are not popular, such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

"Since alcohol consumption is restricted in these countries, I chose non-alcoholic malt beverages made from barley. They are considered the closest products to beer in those regions," he explained.

For now, Halli is opening the beers in his collection step-by-step based on the tournament results. He says that after the World Cup ends, he plans to collect a new, similar collection for the next competition.

Gas Halli's idea has also sparked great interest on social media. Many football fans are responding positively to his collection and his unique way of honoring each country.