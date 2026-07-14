Young man who started dancing with people from another bus becomes viral (video)

·64·World
Young man who started dancing with people from another bus becomes viral (video)

A funny incident that occurred during a trip has gone viral on social media. A young man traveling on a bus mistakenly joined a group of passengers from another bus performing a traditional Halay dance.

At first, he did not realize that these people were not from his own group. Therefore, he continued to dance along with them.

During this time, his bus had not yet moved. The driver and passengers calmly waited for the young man to finish his dance.

After the video spread online, many people took the situation with humor. Some users are commenting on the young man's mood and the funny nature of him getting carried away by the dance without realizing the situation.

Viral VideoFunny MomentsDanceSocial MediaTravel
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