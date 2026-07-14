Former MP arrested after 439 weapons found in his home

·36·World
Former MP arrested after 439 weapons found in his home

In Canada, former Member of Parliament Inky Mark was arrested after hundreds of weapons, ammunition, an antique cannon, and a large amount of cash were found in his home. Law enforcement officials stated that the discovery was made during an investigation into illegal arms trafficking.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) during a search of a home near Dauphin, Manitoba, 439 firearms, ammunition, an antique cannon, and over 300,000 Canadian dollars in cash. Investigators noted that at least three weapons were illegally trafficked, and another had its serial number altered.

78-year-old Inky Mark has been charged with weapons trafficking, unauthorized possession of devices, unsafe storage of firearms, and several other crimes. He was arrested on July 7 and later released under specific court-ordered conditions.

The leadership of the RCMP Manitoba division emphasized that illegal arms trafficking poses a serious threat to public safety and stated that the investigation into the case is ongoing.

The investigation began in March of this year after information was received in the U.S. regarding weapons-related charges against another individual living near Dauphin. During this inquiry, it was discovered that some weapons purchased by Mark were not legally registered.

It is not yet known for what purpose the weapons and cash were being kept. Police spokesperson Barry Kirby stated that the only known fact so far is that Inky Mark is a gun collector.

For context, Inky Mark served as the mayor of Dauphin in 1994 and as a member of the Canadian Parliament from 1997 to 2010. Over the years, he served in the Reform Party of Canada, Canadian Alliance and Conservative Party , and ran as an independent candidate in the 2015 parliamentary election.

CanadaInky MarkFirearmsInvestigationPolitics
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