Turkey's Most Handsome Man Chosen: Unexpected Winner in the Finale

The grand finale of "Mister Turkey 2026," one of Turkey's most prestigious male modeling and representation contests, took place in Istanbul. 30 finalists selected from various regions of the country took to the stage for the grand prize.

Participants were evaluated based on appearance, stage presence, style, and representation skills. A fierce competition was witnessed throughout the evening to win the attention of the audience and the jury.

According to the final results, Doğukan Navdar won the title of "Mister Turkey 2026" and claimed the crown. His victory became the most important and exciting event of the final night.

Doğukan Navdar is now expected to represent Turkey in international modeling contests.