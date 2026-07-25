Why the transfer between Anan Khalaili and Inter did not happen

The transfer of talented Israeli winger Anan Khalaili, which was expected to join reigning Italian champions Inter, was unexpectedly cancelled. While all agreements between the two clubs had been finalized and the player had arrived in Milan to undergo a medical, an unexpected bureaucratic hurdle put an end to the deal. This situation surprised not only the club management, but the player himself. According to Goal.com, reports this.

According to Goal.com, Inter and Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise had reached an agreement for €25 million plus add-ons. However, the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) refused to grant the player the necessary sporting eligibility to practice professional sport in the country. As a result, one of the most high-profile transfers of the transfer window collapsed.

Khalaili's physical condition and response

Following the failed transfer, Anan Khalaili responded to doubts regarding his physical condition. He emphasized that he feels excellent and is ready for any challenge. The player, born in 2004, specifically noted that he has had a very heavy workload of playing time in recent years.

"I am back in training at full strength and ready for future challenges. I feel happy on the pitch and always focus on my career. I feel healthy and in perfect shape. Over the last two seasons, I have played in 99 matches, and in most of them I played the full 90 minutes. I am ready to give 100 percent," the Israeli winger stated.

Career path and statistics

Anan Khalaili began his professional career at Maccabi Haifa and moved to the Belgian league in the summer of 2024 for €6.5 million. He proved himself at Union Saint-Gilloise, making a total of 99 appearances and scoring 8 goals. His playing style and pace have caught the attention of many European giants.

Notably, Khalaili played against Inter last season in the Champions League. Although the Milan side won 4-0 back then, the winger's performance left a positive impression on scouts. In Europe's most prestigious tournament, he managed to score 3 goals in 8 matches, including a decisive goal against Atalanta.

Currently, Khalaili is also an important member of the Israel national team, having made 16 appearances for his country's senior side. Despite the setback involving Inter, the 20-year-old player has not given up his intention to move to one of Europe's top five leagues.