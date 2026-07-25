Adorable panda copying its keeper has already won everyone's hearts on the internet! (video)

An adorable panda filmed at a zoo quickly became a social media star. The video shows it carefully watching its keeper's movements and trying to repeat them one by one.

Whatever the panda's keeper does, it strives to do the exact same thing behind them. Its serious expression while imitating both amazed and amused viewers.

The video was viewed millions of times in a short period and received many warm comments from users. While some called the panda the "cutest helper," others drew attention to its attentiveness and ability to learn quickly.

Expertsnote that pandas can observe surrounding events and try to repeat certain actions. However, it has not been confirmed whether the behavior in this footage is conscious imitation.