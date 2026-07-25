World Cup 2026 participant Cristian Volpato tests positive for drugs

Australian midfielder Cristian Volpato was found to have cocaine in his system after being stopped twice on the streets of Sydney for speeding, according to "AU News".

The 22-year-old footballer was first intercepted on the night of July 23 on the Anzac Bridge, where he was driving at 86–94 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. His breathalyzer test at the time returned a negative result.

However, just two hours later, Volpato was pulled over again at the exact same location for driving at 109 km/h. This subsequent check revealed traces of cocaine in his blood.

New South Wales law enforcement stated that the player was fined for speeding and his international driver's license was suspended for six months. Further analyses and investigations are currently underway.

According to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regulations, cocaine is considered a prohibited substance only during competition periods. Therefore, the player is not expected to face a sports ban.