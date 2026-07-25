Massive Trust in Husanov: City Secures Defender Until 2031i (video)

Abduqodir Husanov's quick journey at Manchester City has prompted the club's management to make a major decision. The English giant has extended the contract with the Uzbek defender until the summer of 2031 — but there is much more behind this deal than just good performances.

The 22-year-old footballer will now play a crucial role in the Citizens' future plans. The new agreement not only demonstrates confidence in Husanov but also confirms that his status at the club has risen significantly.

City announces official decision

'Manchester City's press service announced the signing of a new five-year contract with Abduqodir Husanov. According to the agreement, the Uzbekistan national team defender will stay at the Manchester club until the summer of 2031.

Husanov's previous contract was supposed to run until 2029. This means the club renewed his deal well ahead of schedule, keeping the player for another two years.

Key Information New Detail Player Abduqodir Husanov Age 22 years old Position Center-back New Contract Until summer 2031 Previous Deal Until summer 2029 Joined City January 2025

Reports indicate a salary increase, though the financial terms of the new agreement were not disclosed in the club's official statement.

How did he earn the club's trust in 18 months?

Husanov moved to Manchester City from French club Lens in January 2025. At that time, he became the first-ever Uzbek footballer to play in the Premier League.

Although it initially took time to adapt, the Uzbek defender won the coaching staff's confidence with his speed, determination in duels, and ball-winning skills.

According to club data, Husanov has:

Made 47 appearances for Manchester City;

Played in 16 of the 19 Premier League matches at the end of the season;

Formed a solid defensive partnership with Marc Guéhi;

Played a key role in the FA Cup and League Cup finals;

Made the final shortlist for the club's player of the season award.

These stats show that the new contract is neither accidental nor just for potential. Husanov has already evolved into a player capable of fighting for a regular spot in the starting lineup.

How did Husanov react?

The Uzbek defender called the new contract an important milestone for himself and his family. He emphasized that he is happy with every minute spent in Manchester and continues to grow as a player.

"This is a wonderful day for me and my family. I am very happy to extend my stay at City."

Husanov also noted that the fans' support greatly helped him adapt to England and the Premier League. Now his main goal is to play regularly and help the club win new trophies.

The deeper meaning of the new deal

The contract until 2031 means Manchester City views Husanov not merely as a backup defender, but as a core participant in the team's long-term project.

The player is only 22. Considering that center-backs often reach their peak as they gain experience, his best years may still lie ahead.

The new agreement also sets big tasks for Husanov:

Solidify his place in the starting XI;

Perform consistently at the Premier League pace;

Gain experience in European competitions;

Become one of the leaders of the Uzbekistan national team.

More than just a contract — a historic step

Abduqodir Husanov became the first Uzbek player in the Premier League in 2025. Now, by signing a contract until 2031 with one of the world's strongest clubs, he has achieved another milestone for Uzbek football.

This decision proves Manchester City's trust in him. However, the real test begins now: Husanov must justify this trust through consistent top-level performances in the coming seasons.

Do you think Abduqodir Husanov can become a regular starter for Manchester City in the near future? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this historic news with your friends on Telegram.