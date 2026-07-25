Actress Dilnoza Habibullayeva celebrated her 26th birthday (video)

Actress Dilnoza Habibullayeva shared joyful news with her fans via her social media page. Through a video post published on her Instagram page today, the artist announced that she is celebrating her birthday.

The actress captioned the video "Welcome 26!", indicating that she is welcoming her new age with a great mood. Thus, Dilnoza Habibullayeva has turned 26.

The post quickly attracted the attention of fans. In the comments, followers are sincerely congratulating the actress, wishing her robust health, happiness, creative triumphs, and new successes.