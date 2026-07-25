Father takes his newborn baby from the maternity hospital in a decorated semi-truck

In the Kasbi district of the Kashkadarya region, a father picked up his newborn child from the maternity hospital in a unique way. He decorated a semi-truck festively for the occasion and celebrated this joyful moment together with his loved ones.

A video circulating on social networks shows the decorated truck arriving in front of the maternity hospital. This unusual event has caught the attention of many internet users, who are sending sincere congratulations and best wishes to the young family in the comments.