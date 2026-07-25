A Strange Display of Love: Video of Indian Couple Burying Themselves Sparks Debate

An unusual video, reportedly filmed in India, has gone viral on social media, leaving users astonished. The footage shows a couple tightly hugging and holding hands as they descend into the ground. From an outside perspective, the scene creates the impression that they are being buried alive.

Some internet users interpret this act as a symbolic ritual expressing the couple's loyalty and love for one another. Others, however, emphasize that the true meaning of the video remains unknown and urge people not to jump to conclusions.

So far, the exact location and circumstances of the incident have not been officially confirmed. Therefore, the situation in the video should be viewed not as a proven fact, but simply as an event as it appears in the footage.