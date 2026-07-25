Unexpected Guest at a Cafe: 900-Kilogram Bull (Video)

An unexpected and unusual incident occurred at a cafe in Spain. Separated from its herd, a bull weighing nearly 900 kilograms suddenly barged into the cafe, stunning visitors.

A video circulating on social media shows the massive bull calmly moving between tables and chairs. Although the situation could have turned dangerous, the cafe staff did not panic. In particular, a waiter calmly approached the bull and managed to carefully lead it outside.

Reports state that no one was injured during the incident and the cafe did not suffer serious damage. The event quickly sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users praising the waiter's composure and courage.