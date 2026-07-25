Funny Video of Yamal’s Younger Brother Being Scared of Nico Williams’ Hair Takes Over the Internet

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Funny Video of Yamal’s Younger Brother Being Scared of Nico Williams’ Hair Takes Over the Internet

On social media Lamine Yamal’s younger brother Keyne and footballer Nico Williams have once again captured the spotlight in a funny video. The footage shows Keyne seeing the footballer's unusual braided hairstyle and running away from him.

In the video, Nico Williams tries to approach the little boy, but Keyne does not want him to come close and immediately backs away. The boy's unexpected and sincere reaction made users laugh.

Williams' hair is very finely braided and gathered in an unusual shape. Some users compared his hairstyle to a snake, jokingly writing that Keyne might have been scared of that exact thing.

Many funny and warm comments were left under the video. Users praised Keyne's reaction as genuine and adorable.

Nico WilliamsLamine YamalKeyneViral VideoFootball
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