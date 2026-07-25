Sensation in India: Bride attacks father-in-law's genitals with a knife

An incident in Uttar Pradesh, India, where a bride cut off her father-in-law's genitals, has sparked widespread discussion. The woman claims that her father-in-law systematically sexually abused her for two years while her husband was away from home.

It turned out that the woman had previously asked neighbors for help several times, but her pleas were not taken seriously. Following this, she attacked her father-in-law with a knife during another attempted assault.

Hearing the man's screams, neighbors immediately rushed to the scene and notified the police. The victim was taken to the hospital, and law enforcement agencies launched an investigation into the incident.

Currently, the woman's claims of years of abuse are being investigated. A legal assessment of the incident is expected following the conclusion of the investigation.