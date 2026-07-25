Why didn't Aamir Khan speak to Juhi Chawla for 7 years?

Famous Bollywood actor Aamir Khan shared unexpected memories about his relationship with his colleague and “Ishq” movie co-star Juhi Chawla. According to him, although a fight broke out between the two actors over a trivial reason and they didn't speak for years, mutual respect and care remained intact.

According to Aamir Khan, the disagreement occurred during the filming of “Ishq”.

«During the shooting of “Ishq”, Juhi and I got into an argument over some trivial matter. It was a very minor issue, but then selfishness crept into me. Therefore, I decided not to speak to her again. Even during shooting, I would stay away from her. I don't even know why I did that.

If she came and sat next to me, I would get up and leave. I neither greeted Juhi nor said goodbye to her. I only communicated with her in scenes when the work required it. Thus, for the next six or seven years, we didn't speak at all,» the actor says.

Aamir Khan noted that although their communication had stopped over the years, true friendship showed itself during difficult days.

According to the actor, upon learning about his divorce from his first wife Reena, Juhi Chawla personally called him and suggested they meet.

«Juhi was a close person to both Reena and me. She wanted to resolve our differences. She felt deep down that I might not answer her call, but despite that, she still called me. This situation touched me very deeply.

At that moment, I realized that the true friendship between us hadn't been harmed in the least. Even though we hadn't spoken for many years, we continued to care for each other,» Aamir Khan said.

The actor's confession was warmly received by fans. According to many, this incident once again proves that true friendship can sometimes overcome even periods of silence.