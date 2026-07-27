Khalida Shot Dead by Relatives in Pakistan Under the Pretext of "Honor"

·231·World
Khalida Shot Dead by Relatives in Pakistan Under the Pretext of "Honor"

In Pakistan's Khairpur District, a young woman was shot dead following a decision by local tribal elders. According to police, a woman named Khalida was accused of having an illicit relationship and declared "kari". Following this, her grandfather and uncle reportedly killed her on the orders of a tribal elder.

The tragedy occurred on April 10 in the village of Tando Masti. The crime was recorded on video and later spread on social media. The victim's mother, Nabul, said her daughter's screams still ring in her ears. Her father, Muhammad Ramzan, was working a night shift at a cement plant near Karachi at the time of the incident.

Khalida was married to her cousin five years ago. After her husband went missing, she returned to her parents' home. Five months later, relatives accused her of having a relationship with another man and brought her before a local jirga. It is reported that the death sentence was handed down to her at this very meeting.

Police have detained three suspects and another person has been declared wanted. The case is expected to be referred to court.

According to human rights defenders, at least 470 women fell victim to "honor killings" in Pakistan in 2025.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Fine for “Alien Clothing”: Hijab, Beard, and Arabic Attire Banned in TajikistanFine for “Alien Clothing”: Hijab, Beard, and Arabic Attire Banned in TajikistanToday, 04:17Scarlett the cat, who entered the fire multiple times to save her newborn kittens!Scarlett the cat, who entered the fire multiple times to save her newborn kittens!Today, 04:11Rare School of Giant Sharks Spotted off Irish CoastRare School of Giant Sharks Spotted off Irish CoastToday, 00:03Massive Bison Charges Car: Terrifying Incident Captured on VideoMassive Bison Charges Car: Terrifying Incident Captured on VideoYesterday, 23:40New Hope Emerges Against Almost Untreatable CancerNew Hope Emerges Against Almost Untreatable CancerYesterday, 23:36Horrific Tragedy in Phuket: Thai Official Hits and Kills Russian TouristHorrific Tragedy in Phuket: Thai Official Hits and Kills Russian TouristYesterday, 23:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital