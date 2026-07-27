Khalida Shot Dead by Relatives in Pakistan Under the Pretext of "Honor"

In Pakistan's Khairpur District, a young woman was shot dead following a decision by local tribal elders. According to police, a woman named Khalida was accused of having an illicit relationship and declared "kari". Following this, her grandfather and uncle reportedly killed her on the orders of a tribal elder.

The tragedy occurred on April 10 in the village of Tando Masti. The crime was recorded on video and later spread on social media. The victim's mother, Nabul, said her daughter's screams still ring in her ears. Her father, Muhammad Ramzan, was working a night shift at a cement plant near Karachi at the time of the incident.

Khalida was married to her cousin five years ago. After her husband went missing, she returned to her parents' home. Five months later, relatives accused her of having a relationship with another man and brought her before a local jirga. It is reported that the death sentence was handed down to her at this very meeting.

Police have detained three suspects and another person has been declared wanted. The case is expected to be referred to court.

According to human rights defenders, at least 470 women fell victim to "honor killings" in Pakistan in 2025.