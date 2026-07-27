Kindergarten director arrested for demanding 14 million soums for signature and seal on report

·65·Society
Kindergarten director arrested for demanding 14 million soums for signature and seal on report

In Surkhandarya region, a kindergarten director was detained after demanding a 14 million soum bribe in exchange for signing and stamping documents confirming the receipt of food products delivered to public kindergartens. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the report, an appeal received by the regional Department of Internal Affairs stated that certain officials were illegally demanding money to approve reports on food products delivered to state preschool education institutions on a contractual basis.

Following this, during an operational event, it was revealed that the director of a state preschool education organization located in Jarkurgan district, abusing her official position, demanded a bribe to sign and seal documents confirming the receipt of food products supplied by "Toshmurod Oydin" LLC to the kindergarten she manages as well as another state kindergarten.

It was found that she asked for 7 million soums for each document, totaling 14 million soums. The suspect was caught red-handed by operational officers while receiving the money.

In connection with this incident, a criminal case has been initiated under clauses "v" and "g" of Part 2 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code. Investigative actions are currently ongoing.

SurkhandaryaJarkurganToshmurod Oydin
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