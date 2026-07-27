LG Introduces 32-Inch E-Ink Display With 10 Hours of Battery Life

·48·Technology
LG Introduces 32-Inch E-Ink Display With 10 Hours of Battery Life

According to Ixbt.com, LG has unveiled the innovative 32RS1Q-B 32-inch display designed for indoor and commercial needs. Based on electronic paper and E-ink technology, this device draws attention with its body thickness of less than 2 cm and a built-in battery, opening up new possibilities for modern advertising. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Technical Capabilities and Display Features

The new device uses a six-color E Ink Spectra electronic ink panel with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels. According to technical specifications, this panel can operate stably at temperatures from 0°C to 40°C and a maximum humidity of 70 percent. However, LG specialists specifically emphasized that the device is intended for indoor use only and cannot be installed in store windows exposed to direct sunlight.

The display thickness is only 17.8 millimeters. Such a slim body and unique color E-ink panel make it an ideal solution for shopping malls, hotel lobbies, and electronic menus in stores. Unlike traditional LCD screens, it can be viewed comfortably for long periods.

Autonomy and Management System

One of the most important advantages of the device is its ability to operate autonomously. The screen is equipped with a 72 Wh battery, which consumes only 0.5 W in standby mode and a maximum of 6 W during screen refresh. These figures theoretically provide up to 10 hours of continuous autonomous operation.

The display runs under the control of the popular WebOS operating system. This allows users to centrally manage the device via a Wi-Fi network and quickly update content. Additionally, on the rear panel of the device, there is a Qi2 magnetic wireless charging pad with a maximum power of 15 W, which can also be powered using external Qi2 batteries.

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