Our President stated that he watched Ramazon Temirov's fight and was glad about his victory

·118·Uzbekistan
Our President stated that he watched Ramazon Temirov's fight and was glad about his victory

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated that he watched the match of Uzbek fighter Ramazon Temirov. The Head of State said that he closely watched the athlete's performance in the ring and was pleased with his victory.

Ramazon Temirov's next success drew the attention not only of sports fans, but also of the Head of State. The President's observation of the fight and expression of satisfaction with the result served as a special recognition for the athlete.

The victory of the Uzbekistan fighter was also widely discussed on social networks. Fans are congratulating Ramazon Temirov and expressing interest in his upcoming fights.

Shavkat MirziyoyevRamazon TemirovUzbekistan
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