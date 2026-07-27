4.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity lost in six months

Losses in the electrical grids in Uzbekistan remain high. As announced at a video selector meeting chaired by the President dedicated to the fuel and energy sector, 4.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity were lost in the networks during the first six months of the current year.

It is noted that electricity losses average 17.2 percent. In certain regions, including the city of Andijan, Asaka, Yangiobod, Koson, Kokdala, Boysun, Oltinsoy, Kushtepa, Toshlok, Koshrabot, and Samarkand districts, this figure exceeds 25 percent.

Furthermore, despite the ASKUE and ASKUG systems having been introduced for four years, it was noted that 300,000 gas meters and 234,000 electricity meters are not transmitting data to the network. This is causing an increase in accounts receivable in some regions.