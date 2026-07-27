Juventus Active in Transfer Market to Strengthen Goalkeeper Position

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Juventus Active in Transfer Market to Strengthen Goalkeeper Position

Italian club Juventus has started active moves in the transfer market to strengthen its squad ahead of the new season and create a healthy competition in the goalkeeper position. The team's head coach did not hide his intention to fill the position with an even more reliable player rather than limiting himself to the two current goalkeepers in the squad. Currently, the Turin club is evaluating its opportunities and financial resources in the transfer market very carefully. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the head coach clarified the team's plans regarding goalkeepers after a victory in a friendly match. Accordingly, the number 1 goalkeeper who will take the field in the starting lineup next season may not be Di Gregorio or Perin, who are currently being tested in rotation. The management is looking for more experienced or promising candidates in the transfer market.

Emiliano Martínez is the main target

The primary and main transfer target for the Bianconeri is Argentina national team goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. However, Aston Villa is demanding around 12–15 million euros for their goalkeeper, and a full agreement has not yet been reached between the parties, which is slowing down the transfer. Juventus is taking cautious steps in this transaction due to limited financial capabilities.

If negotiations in the direction of Emiliano Martínez do not yield results, alternative options are also being considered for Juventus. In particular, Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who guards the goal for Parma, is also on the radar of the Turin club. However, it has been reported that top clubs like Paris Saint-Germain are also competing for this player, and Juventus views him only as a secondary alternative.

Interest in the Anatoliy Trubin option

According to La Stampa, Juventus management also made contact over the weekend regarding Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. The Ukraine national team goalkeeper is considered one of the candidates favored by the Turin club. Although he is younger and has less experience compared to Emiliano Martínez, it is acknowledged that he possesses great potential.

Nevertheless, the main obstacle in this transfer also comes down to financial terms. Benfica is ready to release their goalkeeper only for a fee of around 30 million euros including bonuses. For Juventus, there are other priorities at the moment, and only if negotiations for Emiliano Martínez stall will they take the Trubin option more seriously.

JuventusAnatoliy TrubinEmiliano MartínezTransfer MarketSerie A
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